Historic UK film studios to begin £2m development

The Elstree Immersive Experience due to open in December 2026 (Hertfordshire Futures)
  • Elstree Studios is set to open a new £2m immersive experience in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, celebrating its century-long filmmaking heritage.
  • Hertsmere Borough Council approved the project with near-unanimous support, allocating £2m from the Community Infrastructure Levy, alongside direct council funding and national innovation funding.
  • The attraction, which will feature a walk-through experience with interactive elements, live performances, and a heritage walking trail, is scheduled for a soft launch in September 2026 and a full opening in December 2026.
  • This new screen-tourism attraction aims to cement Hertfordshire's position as one of the most globally significant filmmaking regions outside Los Angeles.
  • The project is expected to create 60 direct jobs and up to 150 indirect opportunities within the local area, and will be fully accessible for all ages and abilities.
