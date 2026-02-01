Elon Musk fumes over Lupita Nyong’o casting rumours
- Elon Musk has slammed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, claiming he has "lost integrity" over casting choices for his upcoming film The Odyssey.
- The controversy arose from reports that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, who is Black, has been cast as Helen of Troy.
- Musk amplified a user's post on X arguing that Helen of Troy was "fair skinned, blonde" and that the casting makes the story's premise incoherent.
- Other users on X disagreed with Musk, highlighting that Helen of Troy is a mythological figure and her race is not historically defined.
- The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, featuring an all-star cast including Matt Damon and Tom Holland, and will also mark rapper Travis Scott's acting debut.
