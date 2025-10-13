Elliot Page reflects on reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey
- Elliot Page is reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for his upcoming epic film, The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s Greek poem.
- Page, who previously starred in Nolan's 2010 film Inception, expressed excitement about working with the director again.
- He noted that being more comfortable in himself since transitioning makes these projects more enjoyable and allows him to be more present on set.
- The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.
- The film is set to be the first commercial feature ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras, a challenge Nolan presented to IMAX chief Rich Gelfond.