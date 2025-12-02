Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Two huge stars reveal baby bumps on the red carpet

Ellie Goulding and Sienna Miller reveal pregnancies on Fashion Awards red carpet
  • Ellie Goulding and Sienna Miller announced their pregnancies at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London.
  • The stars publicly displayed their baby bumps for the first time on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 1 December.
  • Ellie Goulding is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear.
  • Sienna Miller is pregnant with her second child with her partner Oli Green.
  • Both celebrities wore statement outfits for the event, with Goulding in an all-black ensemble and Miller in a sheer white lace dress.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in