The viral film poster challenge taking social media by storm
- The "Ella McCay Challenge" is a viral social media trend where users recreate Emma Mackey’s distinctive pose from the film's promotional poster.
- The challenge began when X user Michael Roberts mimicked the poster's image of the titular character balancing to fix her shoe.
- Participants are instructed to stand in front of the movie poster, balance on one foot, reach for their shoe, and avoid looking at the camera.
- Director James L. Brooks explained the pose as a "metaphor" for an obstacle, despite the character never actually fixing her shoe in the movie.
- Despite the social media popularity of the challenge, the film Ella McCay has received poor reviews, currently scoring 24% on Rotten Tomatoes.