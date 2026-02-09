Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pearl Jam frontman raises awareness for ‘butterfly children’ in Netflix documentary

Eddie Vedder 's Matter Of Time trailer
  • Eddie Vedder's new Netflix documentary, Matter of Time, focuses on Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and life-threatening genetic skin disorder.
  • The film features footage from Vedder's October 2023 Seattle concerts, which were organized to raise funds for clinical research into EB.
  • Vedder and his wife co-founded the EB Research Partnership in 2010, an organization dedicated to funding research into the condition.
  • The charity aims to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa by 2030, with the documentary highlighting stories of patients, families and researchers.
  • The film, directed by Matt Finlin, combines music and personal narratives to showcase hope, resilience and the power of community in the fight against EB.
