Who is Eddie Kadi? Comedian predicting I’m a Celebrity to be tougher than Strictly
- Eddie Kadi, the first Black-British comedian to headline London’s O2 Arena, is preparing for his appearance on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.
- He anticipates the jungle experience will be tougher than his time on Strictly Come Dancing, citing the constant interaction with campmates and lack of escape.
- Kadi sought advice from friends who have previously participated, including Oti Mabuse and Babatunde, who shared positive experiences.
- His daughter is extremely excited about his involvement, and he hopes to be crowned 'King of the Jungle' to make her proud.