Pam St Clement ‘excited’ to return to EastEnders
- Iconic EastEnders character Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement, is set to return to Albert Square for a special episode in December.
- Pat's reappearance is part of an ongoing dementia storyline centred on Nigel Bates, with scenes transporting him back to the 1990s as his memory fades.
- The character, who died of cancer in 2012, will offer support to Nigel at The Queen Vic as his dementia symptoms escalate.
- Clement, 83, expressed her surprise and excitement at being asked back, describing it as “just like coming home”.
- EastEnders has collaborated with Dementia UK for this storyline, which features Nigel's diagnosis with young onset dementia.