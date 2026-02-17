Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EastEnders star elopes in Vegas and gives first glimpse into married life

  • EastEnders star Melissa Suffield announced she eloped with her partner Robert Brendan in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.
  • The couple tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel on Monday, six years after their original wedding was cancelled due to Covid.
  • Suffield, who played Lucy Beale on the BBC soap, shared a montage of the special day.
  • Their son, River, was the only attendee at the impromptu ceremony.
  • Suffield described their decision to marry as making it official in a 'silly and easy going way'.
