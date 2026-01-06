Former EastEnders star attributes weight gain to her BBC salary
- FormerEastEnders star Lorraine Stanley lost seven stone after fearing she would have a heart attack.
- Stanley underwent gastric sleeve surgery, removing 75-80 per cent of her stomach, but now regrets not achieving the weight loss through diet and exercise.
- She attributed her weight gain while on EastEnders to her salary, which allowed her to eat out frequently.
- Following the operation, Stanley adopted a new diet, gave up alcohol, and worked with a nutritionist and fitness guru.
- Stanley is best known for playing Karen Taylor in EastEnders from 2017 to 2024, having previously had numerous smaller roles in various BBC shows.