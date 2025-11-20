Dancing with the Stars fans left fuming after latest exit
- The Dancing with the Stars semifinals concluded with the elimination of Whitney Leavitt and her professional partner Mark Ballas.
- Despite achieving high scores and receiving effusive praise from the judges, the couple failed to secure enough fan votes to progress to the finale.
- The elimination sparked widespread outrage among fans on social media platform X, with many threatening to boycott the upcoming season 34 finale.
- While some fans lauded Leavitt's dancing talent, others attributed her elimination to a perceived lack of likeability and past comments she made.
- The five couples advancing to compete in next week's finale are Elaine and Alan, Alix and Val, Robert and Witney, Dylan and Daniella, and Jordan and Ezra.