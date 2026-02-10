DWTS announces first-ever fan convention: Here’s all you need to know
- Dancing With the Stars is launching its first-ever fan convention and live show, scheduled for 31 July to 2 August 2026.
- The three-day immersive experience will be held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.
- The event will feature live dance performances, panels, Q&A sessions, interactive opportunities, and appearances from numerous professional dancers, Mirrorball champions, celebrity contestants, and judge Bruno Tonioli.
- The convention's programme includes a welcome event, behind-the-scenes panels, a live dance performance directed by Mandy Moore, and a mock competition.
- Tickets will be available through various presales starting 12 February, with a general sale commencing on 14 February.
