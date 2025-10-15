Christopher Nolan says this star has given year’s best performance
- Christopher Nolan has highly praised Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's performance in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine, calling it "incredible" and "heartbreaking".
- The Oppenheimer director stated he doesn't believe there will be a better performance this year or in most other years.
- Johnson portrays MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr in the film, undergoing a significant physical transformation including facial prosthetics and a reported 60-pound weight loss.
- The actor expressed a desire to make more "meaningful" films that explore humanity and struggle, but confirmed he will not abandon blockbuster productions.
- Johnson's performance is widely expected to receive an Oscar nomination, with Nolan's endorsement providing a significant boost to his campaign.