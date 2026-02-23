Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Download Festival makes special announcement for 2026 lineup

(Getty Images)
  • Download Festival has announced a second wave of acts for its 2026 line-up, scheduled to run from 10th to 14th June.
  • New additions to the bill include A Day To Remember, Daughtry, Hot Milk, and Creeper.
  • These acts join previously confirmed headliners such as Limp Bizkit, Guns N’ Roses, and Linkin Park.
  • Kamran Haq, from Download Festival, emphasised the line-up's depth and diversity, highlighting unique acts like Final Fantasy XIV’s official band THE PRIMALS and death metal band DECESSUS.
  • Tickets are selling quickly, with further surprises for the festival expected to be announced.

