Donald Trump failing to acknowledge World AIDS Day is ‘absurd’, says Madonna

Madonna hit out at Donald Trump on social media
Madonna hit out at Donald Trump on social media (Getty Images)
  • Popstar Madonna criticised the Donald Trump administration's decision not to acknowledge World AIDS Day, describing it as "ridiculous" and "absurd".
  • The US State Department reportedly instructed employees to avoid using federal funding for commemorations, ending a decades-long tradition of government recognition.
  • Madonna expressed her outrage on Instagram, citing personal losses to AIDS and emphasising the ongoing impact of the disease and the lack of a cure.
  • She pledged to continue honouring World AIDS Day, highlighting her long-standing advocacy for AIDS awareness.
  • A State Department spokesperson defended the policy, stating that "an awareness day is not a strategy" and that efforts focus on direct engagement with foreign governments.
