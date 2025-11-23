Donald Glover reveals he suffered a stroke on tour
- Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, disclosed that he suffered a stroke last year during his 'The New World' tour.
- He experienced severe head pain in Louisiana, leading to a diagnosis of a stroke after seeking medical attention in Houston.
- Following the stroke, Glover broke his foot, which subsequently led doctors to discover a hole in his heart.
- He underwent surgery for the heart condition, stating he needed to seriously "confront my path to recovery."
- These health issues forced him to cancel the remainder of his North American, UK, and European tour dates in October last year.