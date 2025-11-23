Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Donald Glover reveals he suffered a stroke on tour

Donald Glover’s is retiring Childish Gambino with an ambitious final album, ‘Bando Stone & the New World'
Donald Glover’s is retiring Childish Gambino with an ambitious final album, ‘Bando Stone & the New World' (Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock/iStock)
  • Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, disclosed that he suffered a stroke last year during his 'The New World' tour.
  • He experienced severe head pain in Louisiana, leading to a diagnosis of a stroke after seeking medical attention in Houston.
  • Following the stroke, Glover broke his foot, which subsequently led doctors to discover a hole in his heart.
  • He underwent surgery for the heart condition, stating he needed to seriously "confront my path to recovery."
  • These health issues forced him to cancel the remainder of his North American, UK, and European tour dates in October last year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in