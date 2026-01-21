Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bridget Jones actor dies aged 92 after short illness

(Getty Images)
  • Scottish actor Donald Douglas, best known for his role as Admiral Darcy in the Bridget Jones films, has died at the age of 92.
  • He reportedly passed away on 14 January in a hospital in Albi, France, following a short illness, as confirmed by his family.
  • Douglas enjoyed an extensive career, with notable appearances in Doctor Who, Poldark, Goldeneye, A Bridge Too Far and Highlander: Endgame.
  • Friends and fans have paid tribute to his talent, artistic abilities, and generous spirit, with one friend sharing a video montage of his life.
  • He is survived by his wife Emma Temple, three daughters, Amy, Liza, and Jodie and five grandchildren.

