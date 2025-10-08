Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dolly Parton gives health update in Instagram video

Country legend ‘hasn’t been feeling her best lately’, her sister told fans Tuesday
Country legend ‘hasn’t been feeling her best lately’, her sister told fans Tuesday (AP)
  • Dolly Parton reassured fans about her health, stating "I ain’t dead yet" in an Instagram video after her sister Freida sparked concerns by asking for prayers.
  • Parton admitted to having "some problems" and undergoing treatments, attributing some issues to neglecting her health following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, earlier this year.
  • Her sister Freida later clarified that Dolly was "a little under the weather" and reportedly has kidney stones, emphasising she only sought prayers and did not mean to cause alarm.
  • Parton had previously postponed her Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for last month, due to health challenges requiring "a few procedures" which she jokingly called her "100,000-mile check-up."
  • The country music icon's Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled to take place from 17 to 26 September 2026.
