Dolly Parton reflects on relationship with mentor Porter Wagoner
- Dolly Parton has opened up about her complicated relationship with early mentor Porter Wagoner in her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.
- Parton joined The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967 at age 21, initially excited by the $60,000 annual salary offer.
- As her career blossomed, Parton felt she was not fairly compensated, stating she wanted a raise rather than the gifts Wagoner provided.
- Tension grew when Wagoner attempted to dictate her song choices, which Parton viewed as a threat to her artistic independence.
- Parton describes the friction as stemming from Wagoner's perception of her growing success as a threat, leading to significant strain in their professional relationship.