Backlash over girl group’s clothing sees them take down music video
- Malaysian pop group Dolla withdrew their music video for their latest single, Question, following widespread criticism from religious figures.
- The video's retro diner-themed costumes were deemed "suggestive", prompting a warning from the country's religious affairs minister.
- Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar stated the video was under review by Islamic authorities and stressed the role model status of Muslim celebrities.
- Universal Music Malaysia confirmed the removal, citing respect for cultural values, religious sensitivities, and audience feedback.
- The incident has fuelled concerns among civil society groups regarding increasing official oversight of creative expression in Malaysia's entertainment sector.