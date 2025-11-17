Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Backlash over girl group’s clothing sees them take down music video

Malaysia girl group pulls music video over backlash
Malaysia girl group pulls music video over backlash (Instagram/@dolla.official)
  • Malaysian pop group Dolla withdrew their music video for their latest single, Question, following widespread criticism from religious figures.
  • The video's retro diner-themed costumes were deemed "suggestive", prompting a warning from the country's religious affairs minister.
  • Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar stated the video was under review by Islamic authorities and stressed the role model status of Muslim celebrities.
  • Universal Music Malaysia confirmed the removal, citing respect for cultural values, religious sensitivities, and audience feedback.
  • The incident has fuelled concerns among civil society groups regarding increasing official oversight of creative expression in Malaysia's entertainment sector.
