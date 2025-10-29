Disney pulls out of its Doctor Who partnership
- Disney has ended its partnership with the BBC for Doctor Who, resulting in a significant delay for the main series.
- The next main Doctor Who episode, a special episode penned by original showrunner Russell T Davies, is not anticipated until late 2026, creating a 19-month gap since Ncuti Gatwa's final episode in May 2025.
- Despite the partnership's conclusion, the spin-off series 'The War Between the Land and the Sea', co-produced by Disney, is still scheduled to air later this year.
- The BBC has reassured fans of its full commitment to Doctor Who's return, stating that “the Doctor is not going anywhere”.
- Ncuti Gatwa departed his role as the Doctor after two seasons, with the finale featuring a surprise regeneration into former companion Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper.