Familiar face returns to Emmerdale for dramatic new storyline

Doctor Todd is coming back to Emmerdale for a storyline on workplace bullying
Doctor Todd is coming back to Emmerdale for a storyline on workplace bullying (PA Media)
  • Caroline Harker is returning to Emmerdale to reprise her role as Doctor Todd.
  • Doctor Todd, who first appeared more than a year ago, is the boss of trainee doctor Jacob Sugden.
  • The ITV soap will introduce a new storyline focusing on workplace bullying; Doctor Todd is expected to find fault and criticise Jacob, creating significant pressure for him.
  • The narrative will explore Jacob's struggle to manage his work-life balance under his overbearing superior.
  • Harker is an experienced actor who has also appeared in The Madness of King George, Middlemarch, Foyle's War, and A Touch of Frost.

