Disney spark confusion with latest live-action spin-off film

Beauty And The Beast Clip - Gaston
  • Disney is reportedly developing a live-action feature film centred on Gaston, the antagonist from Beauty and the Beast.
  • Dave Callaham, writer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is attached to pen the screenplay, with Michelle Rejwan set to produce.
  • The spin-off is in early development and is expected to have 'swashbuckling' tones, though specific plot details have not been disclosed.
  • Gaston was originally introduced as the primary villain in Disney's 1991 animated classic and was later portrayed by Luke Evans in the 2017 live-action remake.
  • This project appears separate from a previously cancelled Gaston-LeFou prequel series and has elicited confused and negative reactions from fans.
