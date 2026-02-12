Ashley Roberts wrongly announces that Dick Van Dyke is dead
- Ashley Roberts mistakenly announced the death of actor Dick Van Dyke live on Heart Breakfast.
- She confused the 100-year-old Mary Poppins star with James Van Der Beek.
- James Van Der Beek, known for Dawson's Creek, had recently died aged 48 following a bowel cancer diagnosis.
- Her co-host, Jamie Theakston, immediately corrected her on air.
- Roberts subsequently apologised, confirming that Dick Van Dyke is still alive.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks