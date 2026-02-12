Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ashley Roberts wrongly announces that Dick Van Dyke is dead

Ashley Roberts accidentally announces Dick Van Dyke is dead live on air
  • Ashley Roberts mistakenly announced the death of actor Dick Van Dyke live on Heart Breakfast.
  • She confused the 100-year-old Mary Poppins star with James Van Der Beek.
  • James Van Der Beek, known for Dawson's Creek, had recently died aged 48 following a bowel cancer diagnosis.
  • Her co-host, Jamie Theakston, immediately corrected her on air.
  • Roberts subsequently apologised, confirming that Dick Van Dyke is still alive.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in