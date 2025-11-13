Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke makes heartbreaking admission as he prepares to turn 100

Dick Van Dyke shares his secret to staying fit
  • Dick Van Dyke, aged 99 and set to turn 100 in December, has spoken about the sadness of old age, feeling "diminished" both physically and socially.
  • He expressed profound loneliness, stating that all his dearest lifelong friends have passed away.
  • Van Dyke credits his wife, Arlene, who is 54, as the primary reason he has not "withered away into a hermetic grouch", highlighting their ongoing romance.
  • Due to his age, he is unable to travel extensively, forcing him to decline invitations and work offers outside his California home.
  • Despite occasional despair over global issues and climate change, he maintains a positive outlook, keeps fit, dances, and views life as a "giant playground".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in