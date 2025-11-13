Dick Van Dyke makes heartbreaking admission as he prepares to turn 100
- Dick Van Dyke, aged 99 and set to turn 100 in December, has spoken about the sadness of old age, feeling "diminished" both physically and socially.
- He expressed profound loneliness, stating that all his dearest lifelong friends have passed away.
- Van Dyke credits his wife, Arlene, who is 54, as the primary reason he has not "withered away into a hermetic grouch", highlighting their ongoing romance.
- Due to his age, he is unable to travel extensively, forcing him to decline invitations and work offers outside his California home.
- Despite occasional despair over global issues and climate change, he maintains a positive outlook, keeps fit, dances, and views life as a "giant playground".