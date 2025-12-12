Dick Van Dyke reveals his secret to a long life – and scientists agree
- Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, nearing his 100th birthday, attributes his remarkable longevity to maintaining a positive outlook and avoiding anger.
- Scientific studies support this claim, showing a correlation between optimism, positive emotions, and a longer lifespan, with some research indicating several additional years of life.
- Anger triggers the release of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can negatively impact cardiovascular health and accelerate cellular ageing by shortening telomeres.
- Chronic stress and anger are linked to an increased risk of developing serious conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.
- Effective anger management involves calming techniques like slow breathing and relaxation, while boosting positive emotions through mindfulness and play can also contribute to overall well-being and longevity.