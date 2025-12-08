Wife of Hollywood legend reveals plans for his 100th birthday
- Actor Dick Van Dyke is set to celebrate his 100th birthday on 13 December, opting for a quiet day at home with his wife, Arlene Silver.
- His wife revealed he plans to watch "Jeopardy!" reruns and expressed gratitude for his presence ahead of a global celebration of his career, including a new documentary.
- Van Dyke attributes his long life to successfully avoiding anger and hate, maintaining a "brighter outlook" throughout his years.
- Despite his positive philosophy, he recently confessed to feeling "diminished" both physically and socially due to the loss of his lifelong friends.
- He credits his ongoing romance with Arlene, who is half his age, as the most important reason he has not "withered away into a hermetic grouch."