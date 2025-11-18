Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Diane Ladd’s cause of death confirmed two weeks after she died aged 89

Bruce Dern pays tribute to ex-wife Diane Ladd, dead at 89
  • The cause of death for Oscar-nominated actor Diane Ladd, who passed away aged 89, has been revealed two weeks after her death was announced.
  • Ladd's death certificate states she died from acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, a condition typically caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood.
  • Contributing factors to her death included interstitial lung disease, which she had suffered from for several years and esophageal dysmotility.
  • Her daughter, actor Laura Dern, announced Ladd's passing on 3 November, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her 'amazing hero and profound gift of a mother'.
  • Ladd, who was cremated on 10 November, had a distinguished career, earning three Oscar nominations and often starring alongside her daughter, Laura Dern.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in