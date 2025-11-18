Diane Ladd’s cause of death confirmed two weeks after she died aged 89
- The cause of death for Oscar-nominated actor Diane Ladd, who passed away aged 89, has been revealed two weeks after her death was announced.
- Ladd's death certificate states she died from acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure, a condition typically caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood.
- Contributing factors to her death included interstitial lung disease, which she had suffered from for several years and esophageal dysmotility.
- Her daughter, actor Laura Dern, announced Ladd's passing on 3 November, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her 'amazing hero and profound gift of a mother'.
- Ladd, who was cremated on 10 November, had a distinguished career, earning three Oscar nominations and often starring alongside her daughter, Laura Dern.