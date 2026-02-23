Delroy Lindo wishes ‘someone from Bafta spoke to us’ after Tourette’s racial slur incident
- Delroy Lindo has addressed a racial slur incident that occurred during the recent Bafta Film Awards.
- The incident involved an audience member with Tourette's syndrome shouting the n-word while Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting an award.
- Lindo expressed his wish that someone from Bafta had spoken to him and Jordan following the event.
- Speaking to Vanity Fair, the veteran actor said that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” while presenting the award, but that he wished “someone from Bafta spoke to us afterward”.
