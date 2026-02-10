Death in Paradise star clarifies speculation about surprise return

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Don Warrington, who portrays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise, has clarified that his return to the show was solely a storyline decision.
  • His character's departure was announced in 2024 due to a family crisis, leading to speculation that his comeback was a response to fan backlash.
  • Warrington, 74, stated that there was no “Machiavellian intent” behind his character's temporary exit and subsequent return.
  • He expressed his appreciation for the viewers' strong connection to his character, noting it was “very nice to know that my character had penetrated into people’s consciousness”.
  • Warrington also commended Death in Paradise for its diverse casting, highlighting its 'giant steps in giving a different picture of the world' by featuring two Black leads.
