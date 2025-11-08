Davina McCall undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis
- TV presenter Davina McCall has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump a few weeks ago.
- She underwent a successful lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago, with clear margins and lymph nodes, indicating early detection.
- McCall will receive five days of radiotherapy in January as an “insurance policy” to prevent recurrence.
- She shared her diagnosis publicly to encourage others to “get checked” regularly and not to postpone ultrasounds, especially for dense breasts.
- This diagnosis follows her surgery last year to remove a benign brain tumour, and she thanked the Royal Marsden Hospital and her partner for their support.