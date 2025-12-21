BBC under pressure to axe Would I Lie to You? Christmas special
- Comedian David Walliams was dropped by publisher HarperCollins this week following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women.
- Walliams's spokesperson says he “strongly denies” the claims and was not informed about or party to an investigation by HarperCollins.
- The BBC is now facing pressure to remove its 'Would I Lie to You? At Christmas' special, featuring Walliams, from its festive schedule.
- A BBC spokesperson confirmed no changes would be made to the festive schedule, but said there are no future projects directly involving Walliams.
- This follows previous controversies, including his departure from 'Britain's Got Talent' after “disrespectful comments”.