This fast-food chain surprisingly earns top spot as America’s favorite
- Yelp's "Most Loved Brands for 2025" list has named Dave's Hot Chicken as the new top fan-favorite fast-food chain in the United States.
- The list was compiled by analyzing customer behaviors such as average ratings, website visits, and photo uploads, with 71 percent of Dave's reviews being four or five stars.
- Customers praised Dave's Hot Chicken for consistent food quality, generous portion sizes, fast service, and customisable spice levels, including a "reaper" option.
- Despite being founded in 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken surpassed established chains like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, with Trader Joe's and bb.q chicken taking second and third place respectively.
- A separate "25th Annual Drive-Through Study" found Chick-fil-A and Dutch Bros had the highest customer satisfaction at 98 percent, while McDonald's drive-throughs had the lowest at 86 percent.