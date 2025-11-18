The sweet note Daniel Radcliffe sent his young successor in new Harry Potter adaptation
- Daniel Radcliffe revealed in a Good Morning America interview that he sent a note to Dominic McLaughlin, the 11-year-old star of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation.
- Radcliffe wished McLaughlin an even better experience than he had playing the iconic character, noting he was also 11 when he first took on the role.
- “I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them,” Radcliffe added, noting how young the three new leads seem.
- The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling's seven books, with production having begun in July at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.
- The cast for the new adaptation includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione, Alastair Stout as Ron, and various other actors in key roles.