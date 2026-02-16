Acclaimed Israeli producer Dana Eden found dead
- Dana Eden, the acclaimed Israeli producer and co-creator of the Emmy-winning drama Tehran, has died suddenly in Greece at the age of 52.
- She was found dead in a hotel in Athens, where she had been for the filming of the hit series' fourth season.
- Initial indications from Greek police suggest she took her own life, with no suspicion of foul play.
- Her production company, Donna and Shula productions, issued a statement to dispel false rumours of a criminal or nationally motivated death.
- Tributes were paid by Israeli public broadcaster KAN and Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, who praised her significant contributions to Israeli television.
- If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
