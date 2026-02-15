Graham Norton left confused after awkward interaction with chat show guest
- Damon Albarn's recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show after a nine-year absence led to an awkward on-air exchange with the host.
- Albarn questioned Norton about the long gap between appearances and recalled a past nightclub encounter where he allegedly confronted Norton about it.
- Graham Norton stated he had no recollection of the alleged nightclub conversation, suggesting he might have been drunk or had blanked it due to awkwardness.
- Albarn previously had a public dispute with Taylor Swift, where he controversially claimed she did not write her own songs, leading to Swift's strong rebuttal and Albarn's subsequent apology.
- Graham Norton is a friend of Taylor Swift and recently featured in her star-studded “Opalite” music video.
