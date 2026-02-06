ITV to reboot popular detective series - with a twist
- ITV is set to reboot the popular detective drama Dalziel and Pascoe, 19 years after its original run on BBC One.
- The new series will reportedly feature gender-flipped lead characters, with the central “odd couple” of investigators being women.
- Creators have stated the show is being “reimagined” for a 'contemporary audience' to explore a “new dynamic” between the detectives.
- The reboot will comprise six episodes, with production scheduled to begin this spring, though the cast has not yet been announced.
- The original series, based on Reginald Hill's novels, starred Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan and ran from 1996 to 2007.
