Cruz Beckham vows to put a smile on people’s faces amid family feud
- Cruz Beckham, 20, appeared on Virgin Radio UK’s Chris Evans breakfast show with his band, Cruz Beckham and The Breakers, to discuss their upcoming UK tour.
- He gave a shout-out to his parents, Victoria and Sir David Beckham, for their musical influence.
- Beckham revealed his first-ever concert experience was watching his mother perform with the Spice Girls.
- He also recalled his father taking him to see The Stone Roses, describing it as an exceptional experience.
- The musician stated his future ambition is to continue making music and bringing joy to people, amidst reports of a family disagreement with his brother, Brooklyn.
