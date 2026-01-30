Coronation Street star to leave soap after only three years
- Claire Sweeney is confirmed to be leaving Coronation Street after three years, with her character Cassie Plummer set to depart by the summer.
- Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Plummer, the daughter of Evelyn Plummer and mother of Tyrone Dobbs, has not yet publicly commented on her exit.
- She has been actively posting on social media about her new role as Miss Hannigan in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of the musical Annie.
- ITV has confirmed her departure, stating that Cassie will remain on the cobbles until the summer and will have a “great exit storyline”.
- Viewers have expressed mixed feelings, with many suggesting that Sweeney's character, Cassie, was underused and had significant untapped potential during her time on the soap.
