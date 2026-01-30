Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coronation Street star to leave soap after only three years

Coronation Street and Emmerdale collide for first time in explosive ‘Corriedale’ episode
  • Claire Sweeney is confirmed to be leaving Coronation Street after three years, with her character Cassie Plummer set to depart by the summer.
  • Sweeney, who portrays Cassie Plummer, the daughter of Evelyn Plummer and mother of Tyrone Dobbs, has not yet publicly commented on her exit.
  • She has been actively posting on social media about her new role as Miss Hannigan in the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of the musical Annie.
  • ITV has confirmed her departure, stating that Cassie will remain on the cobbles until the summer and will have a “great exit storyline”.
  • Viewers have expressed mixed feelings, with many suggesting that Sweeney's character, Cassie, was underused and had significant untapped potential during her time on the soap.
