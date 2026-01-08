Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Upcoming Coronation Street mystery death ‘could be one of five people’

Coronation Street's Billy Mayhew says goodbye to show after 11 years: 'I will miss you'
  • Coronation Street is set to air a special "flashforward" episode in February, providing a dramatic glimpse into 2026.
  • The unique instalment will open with a mysterious death on the street, revealing five potential victims, setting up a complex storyline.
  • Producer Kate Brooks stated it is a "who have they done it to, not a whodunit," with the episode showing a character being interviewed by police after finding the body.
  • The flashforward will establish the context of events, but the identity of the deceased will remain unknown to viewers.
  • Other upcoming storylines include a "romantic spring" for Carla Connor and Lisa Swain, and the continuation of the domestic abuse plot involving Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton, developed with LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity Galop.
