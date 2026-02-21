Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Conan O’Brien speaks for first time about deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner

Related: Son charged with murder of Rob Reiner and his wife
  • Conan O’Brien has publicly addressed the deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, for the first time.
  • The couple were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home in December, with their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
  • O’Brien said that Rob and Michele attended his holiday party on the night they were killed, where Nick reportedly had an argument with his father.
  • The TV host expressed his shock and sorrow, stating, “It’s just so awful” and describing the pair as a “lovely” couple.
  • Earlier reports indicated Nick Reiner, known for his struggles with addiction, behaved strangely at the party.
