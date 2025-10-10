Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Colin Farrell reveals how he transformed into gambler for Ballad of a Small Player

Colin Farrell 'lived in casino' to prepare for role of gambler in Ballad of a Small Player
  • Colin Farrell revealed he lived in a casino for eight weeks in Macau to prepare for his role as a gambler, Lord Doyle, in the film "Ballad of a Small Player".
  • Speaking at the London Film Festival, the actor described being constantly immersed in the casino environment, surrounded by its distinctive sounds and lights.
  • Farrell, 49, explained that Macau is often referred to as the "Las Vegas of Asia", providing an authentic setting for his character research.
  • He mentioned playing some games during his stay, but primarily focused on character immersion, noting that the card game his character plays is based on chance.
  Watch the video in full above
