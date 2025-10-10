Colin Farrell reveals how he transformed into gambler for Ballad of a Small Player
- Colin Farrell revealed he lived in a casino for eight weeks in Macau to prepare for his role as a gambler, Lord Doyle, in the film "Ballad of a Small Player".
- Speaking at the London Film Festival, the actor described being constantly immersed in the casino environment, surrounded by its distinctive sounds and lights.
- Farrell, 49, explained that Macau is often referred to as the "Las Vegas of Asia", providing an authentic setting for his character research.
- He mentioned playing some games during his stay, but primarily focused on character immersion, noting that the card game his character plays is based on chance.
