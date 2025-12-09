The top touring artist of the new millennium wasn’t Taylor Swift
- Pollstar has published its "Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium" list, ranking artists based on ticket sales from 2001 to 2025.
- Coldplay leads the ranking with 24.8 million tickets sold, followed by U2 with 20.2 million and Ed Sheeran with 19.6 million.
- Taylor Swift, who debuted in 2006, is the only woman in the top 10, securing fifth place with approximately 18.9 million tickets.
- The analysis distinguishes between tickets sold and money grossed, noting that Swift's Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour ever, earning $2.2 billion.
- Despite Coldplay leading in tickets sold, Taylor Swift has grossed over $3.1 billion, surpassing Coldplay with a gross of nearly $2.5 billion.