What the third eliminated contestant said after leaving Celebrity Traitors

Clare Balding reacts to discovering who the Celebrity Traitors are
  • Clare Balding, the veteran sports broadcaster, was the third "faithful" contestant eliminated from Celebrity Traitors.
  • She received seven votes from her fellow contestants during Thursday's episode before revealing her faithful status.
  • Balding said she was “cross” upon discovering that Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr were Traitors, regretting not acting on her earlier suspicions.
  • She admitted she "so nearly" voted for Jonathan Ross but ultimately chose Charlotte Church at the roundtable.
  • In the same episode, Irish actor Ruth Codd was "murdered" by the Traitors, following previous eliminations of Tom Daley and Paloma Faith.
