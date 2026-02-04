Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The gross reason Claire Foy can no longer drink coffee

The Crown's actress Claire Foy breaks down in tears as she discovers ancestor's tragic fate
  • Claire Foy, the actress famous for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, disclosed she endured a parasitic infection for five years.
  • She believes she contracted the parasites during a trip to Morocco, which led to unexplained weight loss.
  • Foy opted to manage the condition through dietary changes, including giving up caffeine, rather than taking strong antibiotics.
  • The NHS website details that parasitic worm infections can cause symptoms such as unexplained weight loss and can be acquired both domestically and abroad.
  • Additionally, Foy revealed she avoids gluten and sugar due to an autoimmune condition, aiming to prevent inflammation.
