Sony confirms new 28 years later film with original actor to reprise role
- A third film in the post-apocalyptic 28 Years Later trilogy has been announced, with Cillian Murphy confirmed to reprise his role.
- Alex Garland is slated to write the script for this concluding chapter of the film series.
- The decision to proceed with the third film was made ahead of the release of the second instalment, The Bone Temple, following positive early critical reactions.
- Filmmaker Danny Boyle, who directed the previous 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later films, has expressed his hope to direct the third movie.
- Murphy had previously indicated his strong interest in returning to the franchise, stating he would be 'there in a flash'.