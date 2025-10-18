Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Christy film ‘important story about women in coercive relationships’

Christy biopic an 'important story about women living in coercive relationships' says director
  • David Michôd's new film, Christy, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on 17 October.
  • The movie chronicles the life of famous boxer Christy Martin.
  • Michôd described the film as an “important story for women in coercive relationships“.
  • He characterised Martin as an "extraordinary woman, with a gigantic personality”.
  • The director said that Martin's experience of living in a coercive, controlling relationship is part of a “global emergency”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in