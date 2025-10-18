Christy film ‘important story about women in coercive relationships’
- David Michôd's new film, Christy, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on 17 October.
- The movie chronicles the life of famous boxer Christy Martin.
- Michôd described the film as an “important story for women in coercive relationships“.
- He characterised Martin as an "extraordinary woman, with a gigantic personality”.
- The director said that Martin's experience of living in a coercive, controlling relationship is part of a “global emergency”.