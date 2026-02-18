Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Disney Channel star shares positive cancer screening results

Coronation Street's Beverley Callard 'scared' of operation after breast cancer diagnosis
  • Former Disney Channel actor Christy Carlson Romano revealed she received a positive cancer screening result in an emotional Instagram video posted on Tuesday.
  • Romano, 41, explained that her family's history of cancer, including both parents being diagnosed, prompted her and her husband, Brendan Rooney, to get screened.
  • While her husband's results were negative, Romano's were not, and she is now scheduled for a PET scan to determine the cancer's location.
  • She expressed frustration over difficulties getting the PET scan covered by insurance and referenced the recent death of actor James Van Der Beek from colorectal cancer.
  • Romano, a mother of two young daughters, stated her intention to keep fighting for answers, expressing faith and receiving public support from her husband.
