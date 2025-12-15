Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why you may feel like you’re hearing more Christmas music this year

King sends post box to British scientists working in Antarctica in time for Christmas
  • New data reveals that individuals are embracing the festive spirit and listening to Christmas music earlier than in previous years.
  • On December 1, this year, 30 holiday songs featured in Spotify's U.S. Top 50, a notable increase from 14 songs on the same date in 2019.
  • The transition to festive tunes began even earlier, with five Christmas songs entering Spotify's Top 200 by November 1.
  • Popular tracks such as Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas” and Wham!'s “Last Christmas” appeared early in the charts.
  • Experts suggest that holiday music serves as an “emotional anchor” during stressful periods, a trend also observed during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in