Why you may feel like you’re hearing more Christmas music this year
- New data reveals that individuals are embracing the festive spirit and listening to Christmas music earlier than in previous years.
- On December 1, this year, 30 holiday songs featured in Spotify's U.S. Top 50, a notable increase from 14 songs on the same date in 2019.
- The transition to festive tunes began even earlier, with five Christmas songs entering Spotify's Top 200 by November 1.
- Popular tracks such as Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas” and Wham!'s “Last Christmas” appeared early in the charts.
- Experts suggest that holiday music serves as an “emotional anchor” during stressful periods, a trend also observed during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.