Driving Home For Christmas singer Chris Rea dies aged 74

  • Singer-songwriter Chris Rea, famous for songs including the festive hit 'Driving Home For Christmas', has died at the age of 74.
  • His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones.
  • Rea had a history of health issues, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2001 and suffering a stroke in 2016.
  • He found fame in the late 1970s and 80s with hits such as 'Fool (If You Think It’s Over)' and 'The Road To Hell'.
  • Two of his studio albums, 'The Road To Hell' (1989) and 'Auberge' (1991), both reached number one in the UK charts.

